February community news

Night Pedal Cruising

Night Pedal Cruising, a monthly event held the third Saturday of each month since 2008, promises a fun night out with fellow cycling enthusiasts. Members come from all cycle paths of life to meet at the United Nations University Night Market. The course for the evening is usually announced shortly before riders set out. It’s a unique way to see the city and a good excuse to check out the market, too!

nightpedalcruising.com

Tokyo International Players Auditions

Tokyo International Players will be holding auditions for their May 2017 production of The Diary of Anne Frank. Established in 1896, the all-volunteer organization puts on three to five productions annually and runs a variety of other programs throughout the year, including a Youth Program and a Second Stage where new work is shown. Please visit the website for more information and to schedule a time. Friday, February 10–Sunday, February 12. tokyoplayers.com

Performing Arts Meeting in Yokohama 2017

Join nearly fifty performing artists from around Asia and North America for a week of creative exploration and thought-provoking workshops at a variety of venues around Yokohama. Organized by TPAM, the Tokyo Performing Arts Market, the event is now in its twenty-second year of presenting cutting-edge art. Some performances and workshops require tickets or advanced reservations, so be sure to check the website.

Saturday, February 11–Saturday, February 19. www.tpam.or.jp/2017/en

Medical Information in English

It’s flu season! If you’ve come down with a cough or fever, get help at this comprehensive website sponsored by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which lists pharmacies, clinics, hospitals and other medical facilities for all parts of the city. Translated versions of the medical questionnaire commonly used at doctor’s offices are also available in pdf form, and the site lists contact information for scheduling translators. There is also a useful set of tips on what to expect when visiting a doctor in Japan and how to ensure the appointment goes smoothly for everyone. Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and easy Japanese versions are all available.

www.tokyo-icc.jp/guide_eng/info/08.html

Parents Get Outside

As plum blossoms emerge, spring fever strikes. Parents looking for a chance to meet other parents should check out these parenting groups. Little Explorers Playgroup is for parents of tots anywhere from 0 to 4 years old that meets in a different place in Tokyo regularly. The Tama-Plaza English Playgroup welcomes parents and children 0 to 9 years old living within easy reach of the Tokyu-Denentoshi Line. Saitama Tots English Playdates (STEPS) is a group that bills itself as “a relaxed playgroup” where at least one parent speaks English. See below for more resources.

STEPS: insaitama.com/english-play-group

Little Explorers Playgroup: www.facebook.com/groups/LittleExplorersPlaygroup

Tama-Plaza English Playgroup: //playgroup-tamaplaza.com

Other links: playgroup-tamaplaza.com

Downtown Ice Rink

Those hankering after a bit of winter fun can head over to Tokyo Midtown where a full-fledged ice rink is up and running. Skate about from morning until evening, although be warned that weekends and holidays can be quite crowded. Keep in mind, too, that while Tokyo winters are more often than not wonderfully sunny, the occasional rain or snow shower will close the rink.

Mitsui Fudosan Ice Rink, Tokyo Midtown. Until Mar 5, 10am–10pm. ¥1,000 kids/¥1,500 adults.

Roppongi, Nogizaka.

Tokyo Marathon

The 2017 Tokyo Marathon will be held on Sunday, February 26th, filling 26.2 miles of downtown Tokyo streets with the pitter-patter of more than 40,000 feet. Started in 2007, the race also includes a wheelchair marathon and 10k run. In this, one of six major marathons in the world—London, Chicago, Berlin, New York, and Boston—participants begin at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku and end at historic Tokyo Station after passing through Ginza, Ryogoku, Asakusa, and Nihonbashi. www.marathon.tokyo