Servings: 1
INGREDIENTS
- 1 packed cup mizuna
- ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
- 20g white miso paste
- 2 shiso leaves
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 40ml oil
- ½ clove garlic
- 170g soba noodles
- 100g maitake mushrooms
- 2 tsp mirin
- 1 Tbsp sake
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 150g kabocha, simmered or steamed
PREPARATION
Combine mizuna, pumpkin seeds, miso paste, shiso leaves, lemon juice, oil and garlic in a food processor and blend until smooth.
Cook soba noodles according to instructions, then drain, reserving the cooking water.
Combine ¼ cup of the water, 2 teaspoons mirin, 1 tablespoon sake and mushrooms in a large frying pan over a medium heat and cook until the liquid evaporates and mushrooms soften. Add noodles, toss to combine, and cook to reheat. Add ½ the pesto and toss to combine and cook for a couple of minutes, then remove from heat. Stir through pumpkin and serve with extra pesto.