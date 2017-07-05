Metropolis Magazine

Soba Noodles with Mizuna Miso Pesto
Recipes

Soba Noodles with Mizuna Miso Pesto

Cool, tangy, nutrient-packed soba

By | Posted on July 5, 2017

Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 packed cup mizuna
  • ¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
  • 20g white miso paste
  • 2 shiso leaves
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 40ml oil
  • ½ clove garlic
  • 170g soba noodles
  • 100g maitake mushrooms
  • 2 tsp mirin
  • 1 Tbsp sake
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 150g kabocha, simmered or steamed

PREPARATION

Combine mizuna, pumpkin seeds, miso paste, shiso leaves, lemon juice, oil and garlic in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Cook soba noodles according to instructions, then drain, reserving the cooking water.

Combine ¼ cup of the water, 2 teaspoons mirin, 1 tablespoon sake and mushrooms in a large frying pan over a medium heat and cook until the liquid evaporates and mushrooms soften. Add noodles, toss to combine, and cook to reheat. Add ½ the pesto and toss to combine and cook for a couple of minutes, then remove from heat. Stir through pumpkin and serve with extra pesto.

No related posts.