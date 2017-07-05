Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

1 packed cup mizuna

¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

20g white miso paste

2 shiso leaves

2 tsp lemon juice

40ml oil

½ clove garlic

170g soba noodles

100g maitake mushrooms

2 tsp mirin

1 Tbsp sake

1 tsp soy sauce

150g kabocha, simmered or steamed

PREPARATION

Combine mizuna, pumpkin seeds, miso paste, shiso leaves, lemon juice, oil and garlic in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Cook soba noodles according to instructions, then drain, reserving the cooking water.

Combine ¼ cup of the water, 2 teaspoons mirin, 1 tablespoon sake and mushrooms in a large frying pan over a medium heat and cook until the liquid evaporates and mushrooms soften. Add noodles, toss to combine, and cook to reheat. Add ½ the pesto and toss to combine and cook for a couple of minutes, then remove from heat. Stir through pumpkin and serve with extra pesto.