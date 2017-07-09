Summer is the perfect time to get outside and have some fun! We’ve put together a list of a few groups of people doing a whole host of activities. Peruse the list, then head on out to get some exercise and meet other fun-loving folks!

Futsal Tokyo

Everyone is welcome to join this group of futsal players as they whoop it up on the field. Games are usually run in English, but plenty of friendly Japanese speakers are on hand, too. Meetings take place near Tokyo, Akasaka, Toyosu, Kinshicho and Ikebukuro Stations. Everyone is asked to chip in ¥1,500 to ¥2,000 each for roughly two hours of play, although the rate varies depending on the place and the number of players.

meetup.com/Futsal-Tokyo

Basketball Club in Tokyo, Kawasaki and Yokohama

Dribblers of all levels are welcome to join this fun-loving group that meets at gyms in and around Tokyo, Kawasaki and Yokohama. Games are ¥500 per player with an outing for a meal or a drink afterward to recharge.

meetup.com/Basketball-Club-in-Tokyo-Kwasaki-Yokohama

West Tokyo Dodgers

This year-round, bilingual group of baseball players is structured in tiers for different age groups. All serious players are welcome to join this pool of talented youth with a passion for the game.

Shamrocks and Maples is for kids aged 7 to 12 or in grades 1 to 6.

meetup.com/baseball-in-tokyo-group

Oaks is for junior high and middle school players ranging in age from 12 to 15 years old. The Oaks play in the Japanese Pony League, which is run out of the USA. Practices are usually in West Tokyo on weekends and holidays, but may also take place in other locations.

meetup.com/baseball-in-tokyo-group2

Adults — A serious team for adults. Games and practices taking place in a fun, yet competitive, atmosphere.

meetup.com/West-Tokyo-Dodgers

Tokyo Table Tennis Club

For those who prefer the smaller but no less dramatic table tennis scene, this is the group to join. Weekly meetings at public gyms around the city welcome players of all skill levels from every background.

meetup.com/Tokyo-Table-Tennis

Yokohama Tennis Center

If you prefer tennis on a court rather than a table, join this group of enthusiasts in Yokohama for a good round of play. Price may vary depending on the location, and the organizer requests an RSVP as space can fill up.

meetup.com/Yokohama-Tennis-Center

Surfing Tokyo

Open to surfers of all levels, this group goes wave-hunting on the weekends in Chiba or the Shonan area. Members should be able to swim and must reserve their space ahead of time. The organizers also request ¥2,000 per person to cover transportation costs.

meetup.com/Surfing-Tokyo

Aoyama Touch Rugby Club

As the city gears up to host the 2019 Rugby World Cup, fans of the game can get an early taste of the sport without the tackling. Men and women of all skill levels and backgrounds are welcome to come out and join the scrum!

meetup.com/Aoyama-Touch-Rugby-Club

Tokyo Run Around the Imperial Palace Group

Every Thursday evening at 7:30 pm this group can be found running around the Imperial Palace for exercise and camaraderie. The run is followed by a nice soak at a nearby sento and cool draft beers to refresh and recharge.

meetup.com/Tokyo-Run-around-Imperial-Palace

Tokyo Trail Running

For those not satisfied with a regular sort of run, the Tokyo Trail Running group will happily take you, literally, to a higher level of running. Open to all runners willing to don sturdy running shoes and hit the trails, the group takes regular runs in and around the mountains near Tokyo and occasionally beyond.

facebook.com/tokyotrailrunning

Half-Fast Cycling

This international riding group welcomes new members with a passion for riding and a sturdy bike and some safety equipment. They hit the roads on most weekends, tackling established routes in and around the city suitable for all levels.

halffastcycling.com