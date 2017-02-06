A Hologram for the King

In Tom Tykwer’s (Cloud Atlas, Perfume) languorous adaptation of the popular David Eggers novel, a failing American salesman (Tom Hanks) travels to Saudi Arabia to present to its king his company’s hi-tech technology. After a requisite period of perplexity and panic, he gets his mojo back. And more. This comfortably uncomfortable fish-out-of-water comedy is informative and thought provoking, but understand that it’s a deliberately meandering mood piece that may be too slow for those not able to get with the flow. It’s ambitious and intelligent, and Hanks as usual makes any flaws not matter so much. (99 min)