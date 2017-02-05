A Canadian intelligence operative (Brad Pitt) parachutes into 1942 Morocco, there to contact and pose as the husband of an undercover resistance fighter (Marion Cotillard). Love happens. They later marry in London and are on their way to postwar bliss when suspicions emerge that she is a Nazi spy. Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) pays tribute to an older Hollywood with this tense, old-fashioned WWII espionage thriller. And while he’s taken a kind of greatest-hits approach, the director and his two good-looking stars have fashioned two hours of solidly entertaining spy movie. (124 min)