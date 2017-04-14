Servings: 20, depending on size
INGREDIENTS
- 70g plain flour
- 70g buckwheat flour
- 4g yeast
- Pinch of salt
- 125ml milk
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 20g butter, plus extra for cooking
- 100ml sour cream
- 2 eggs, separated
To serve: Cream cheese or mascarpone, cured or smoked salmon, dill, salt-pickled sakura blossoms.
PREPARATION
Gently rinse sakura of the salt cure and set aside to dry in the sun.
Combine sifted flours, yeast and salt in a mixing bowl.
In a saucepan, combine milk, sugar and butter and cook over a medium-low heat until the butter has melted and sugar has dissolved.
Allow milk mixture to cool a little, then whisk in sour cream and egg yolks.
Make a well in the flour, then add the milk mixture gradually, whisking to combine.
Cover batter with a teatowel and set aside to prove for 1 hour.
Whisk egg whites with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks, and gently fold through the batter until thoroughly combined.
Heat butter in a nonstick frying pan and add teaspoons of batter at a time, flipping once at just golden.
To serve, top blinis with cream cheese, salmon, dill and sakura blossoms.