Servings: 20, depending on size

INGREDIENTS

70g plain flour

70g buckwheat flour

4g yeast

Pinch of salt

125ml milk

1 teaspoon sugar

20g butter, plus extra for cooking

100ml sour cream

2 eggs, separated

To serve: Cream cheese or mascarpone, cured or smoked salmon, dill, salt-pickled sakura blossoms.

PREPARATION

Gently rinse sakura of the salt cure and set aside to dry in the sun.

Combine sifted flours, yeast and salt in a mixing bowl.

In a saucepan, combine milk, sugar and butter and cook over a medium-low heat until the butter has melted and sugar has dissolved.

Allow milk mixture to cool a little, then whisk in sour cream and egg yolks.

Make a well in the flour, then add the milk mixture gradually, whisking to combine.

Cover batter with a teatowel and set aside to prove for 1 hour.

Whisk egg whites with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks, and gently fold through the batter until thoroughly combined.

Heat butter in a nonstick frying pan and add teaspoons of batter at a time, flipping once at just golden.

To serve, top blinis with cream cheese, salmon, dill and sakura blossoms.