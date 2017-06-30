Metropolis Magazine

BMW Motorsport Festival 2017
BMW Motorsport Festival 2017

June 30, 2017

Get excited at Fuji Speedway.
The BMW Motorsport Festival 2017 is a special event to experience the joy of BMW and BMW Motorrad with plenty of programs, including test drives on the circuit, driver training and performances.

BMW Motorsport Festival 2017

Program

  • Test drives on the circuit with BMW, BMW M and BMW Motorrad models.
  • Take a ride in the racing car taxi and experience high performance driving.
  • Events for BMW owners.
  • Exhibition of special BMW models and historical cars.
  • Entertainment including BMW and BMW Motorrad performances and talk shows on the stage.

 

 Time: July 15th 2017 (Saturday) 9:00 -18:00
Venue: Fuji Speedway
〒410-1307 Shizuoka Prefecture, Sunto District, Oyama, Nakahinata, 694
 Entry ticket: Adults: 2,000 JPY pre-register; 2,500 at door | Children (under 18): 1,000 JPY
Parking ticket:  Four-wheel 1,000 JPY | Two-wheel 500 JPY
Ticket information and further details:  Presale ticket (e+ticket) available at www.bmw.co.jp/festival (in Japanese)
Presale ticket price *Free for preschool children

