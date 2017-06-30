Get excited at Fuji Speedway.
The BMW Motorsport Festival 2017 is a special event to experience the joy of BMW and BMW Motorrad with plenty of programs, including test drives on the circuit, driver training and performances.
Program
- Test drives on the circuit with BMW, BMW M and BMW Motorrad models.
- Take a ride in the racing car taxi and experience high performance driving.
- Events for BMW owners.
- Exhibition of special BMW models and historical cars.
- Entertainment including BMW and BMW Motorrad performances and talk shows on the stage.
|Time:
|July 15th 2017 (Saturday) 9:00 -18:00
|Venue:
|Fuji Speedway
〒410-1307 Shizuoka Prefecture, Sunto District, Oyama, Nakahinata, 694
|Entry ticket:
|Adults: 2,000 JPY pre-register; 2,500 at door | Children (under 18): 1,000 JPY
|Parking ticket:
|Four-wheel 1,000 JPY | Two-wheel 500 JPY
|Ticket information and further details:
| Presale ticket (e+ticket) available at www.bmw.co.jp/festival (in Japanese)
Presale ticket price *Free for preschool children