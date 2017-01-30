We don’t have to go back too far to find a time when Japanese cinema had practically no successful female directors. But that’s ancient history now. The last piece in this column was about a pic by Kaze Shindo, a still-developing auteur; filmmakers like Naoko Ogigami, Naomi Kawase and Miwa Nishikawa have also all been producing quality work consistently during this millennium. Ogigami broke through with the international hit Kamome Diner in 2006. The lilting and affecting effort depicts with great charm and humanity three women who start a restaurant in Finland. Her next flick, Glasses (2008), snatched the Manfred Salzberger Award at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

Ogigami’s work often addresses family—makeshift and less traditional as it might be—and that is the case with her newest release Close Knit. Preteen Tomo (Rinka Kakihara) lives with her single mom Hiromi (Mimura, who bills herself mononymously). When Hiromi abandons the young girl, Tomo seeks shelter with her sympathetic uncle Makio (Kenta Kiritani). The uncle’s girlfriend Rinko (Tomo Ikuta) shows Tomo much love and kindness, empathizing with the sense of being an outsider. Rinko is transgender. While gay issues made their way into mainstream Japanese cinema decades ago (thanks in part to director Ryosuke Hashiguchi) this may be the first widely viewed Japanese film with a major transgender character. As Rinko faces prejudice, Tomo must endure taunts and bullying. The two bond over knitting and Rinko teaches Tomo to sublimate her anger and pain.

The feature is infused with more sentimentality than Ogigami’s previous efforts, but brilliant performances by Ikuta and Kakihara keep you emotionally involved with this unconventional but loving family.

(Japanese title: Karera ga Honki de Amu Toki wa; 127 min.)