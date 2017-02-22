Collateral Beauty

Jeez Louise, where to start? Three ad-agency partners stage an

intervention to help their grieving CEO come to terms with the death of

a child, and who now spends his time destroying elaborate domino

structures (the symbolism!) and writing bitter letters to Love, Time and

Death. What they do, rather reprehensibly, is hire actors to accost him

portraying these concepts. This false and forced turkey will be

remembered for the sheer amount of A-list talent it wastes. Mind-

bogglingly manipulative and mawkish, this is the kind of train wreck

you keep watching just to see if it’ll get worse. Spoiler: it does. (97 min)