Tension-free sci-fi actioner has the CIA, in a desperate attempt to foil a plot to wipe out humanity (why go small?), implanting the memories of a dead agent into the brain of a death-row psychopath (why?) in the hope that he can complete a crucial mission. Kevin Costner confuses big acting with good acting as he growls and scowls his way through a forest of cinematic implausibilities and punishing violence to save the planet. The talented supporting cast, which includes Gary Oldman, Tommy Lee Jones and Alice Eve, is wasted. It’s competently made and briskly paced. There’s just no reason to see it. (113 min)