Deepwater Horizon

In April of 2010, the title offshore drilling rig exploded, killing 11 workers and creating the worst oil spill in U.S. history. Peter Berg’s dramatization of the disaster is furiously paced and pummelingly intense, but never exploitative. It’s a visceral, white-knuckle entertainment that manages to maintain a human scale, an action film about real-life heroes that doesn’t forget the victims. The terrific ensemble cast includes Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell and Gina Rodriguez. John Malkovich aces the slimy, profit-over-safety BP exec, while Kate Hudson does what she can with the old worried-wife role. (107 min)