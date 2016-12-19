Don’t Breathe

Uruguay’s Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) inverts the Wait Until Dark home invasion scenario with this near-perfect little suspense/horror gem. A trio of teenage burglars (Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette & Daniel Zovatto) learns of a stash of cash in the home of an old blind man. Easy pickings. Except the guy (Stephen Lang), though blind, is far from defenseless. This claustrophobic and original chiller features excellent sound design and numerous game-changing plot twists, none of which you will see coming. And talk about an apt title! I’ve never watched a movie with such a dead silent audience. Not a peep. (88 min)