E-NET PRINT Online Print Shop

E-NET PRINT is an full color online printing service based in Tokyo that can handle your printing needs, anywhere in Japan or overseas.
- One and two-sided printing such as business cards and flyers
- Multi-page printing such as pamphlets and bound booklets
- Packaging such a envelopes and wrapping paper
- Large format printing such as for posters
Our service is now being offered complete with English support.
Friendly English/Japanese speaking Customer Support staff can guide you through the ordering process.
Should you need any assistance, please don’t hesitate to call 03 4588 2277 between 9:30am and 5:30pm, Tokyo time, or email info@metropolisjapan.com.
Should you need any assistance, please don’t hesitate to call 03 4588 2277 between 9:30am and 5:30pm, Tokyo time, or email info@metropolisjapan.com.