Elstree 1976

Title refers to the studio and year Star Wars was filmed. It’s mildly diverting if you’re at all interested in the bit-part players behind this plastic helmet or that rubber mask, droning on and on about his or unremarkable personal life and “career” since then (but precious little about the movie). Many continue to eke out an existence 40 years on milking their false fame at tawdry fanboy conventions. Kind of sad, really. Also boring. Some fan appeal, but if you’re looking for behind-the-scenes insights on the making of the world’s most carefully watched film, your search will have to continue. (97 min)