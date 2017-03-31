Executive Fight Night VII – “Lucky 7”

On May 19th, at the Grand Hyatt Ballroom, Executive Fight Night will return to host epic showdowns between titans of industry – all for an excellent cause.

This year is more exciting than ever, as two previous EFN Fighters of the Night, Chad Laferty, USA (EFN 5), and Aaron Glenn McCain, Belize & USA (EFN 3), return to face-off in the ultimate All-Star Match!

The 14 other fighters have also been announced, and they are:

Shigenobu Hashimoto, Japan

Toko Komatsu, Japan & USA

Valentino Maximus Sebic, Canada

Maiko Itami, Japan

Patrick McGonagle, Germany & Ireland

Katsuaki Hamasaki, Japan

Blaise Deal, USA

David Villagomez, Ecuador

Ichiro Hirooka, Japan

Dollar Abshir Omar, Somalia & Sweden

Jun Takahori, Japan

John Trollope, Phillipines & USA

Andrea Ferrero, Italy

Toshi Suzuki, Japan

All proceeds for the event will benefit Shine On! Kids, a certified non profit dedicated to supporting children with cancer and other serious illness in Japan and their families. Funds raised from EFN are going to support SOK’s innovative Facility Dog Program, which aims to improve treatment outcome and children’s approach to medical treatment/therapy.

Those wishing to participate can do so in a number of ways (without having to step into the ring and face off!). Various ticket packages can be purchased by individuals or corporate entities, each with its own level of recognition. For those who wish to contribute but are unable to attend, you may sponsor a particular fighter, which will also enter you in a chance to win prizes from a raffle event to held on the night.

For more information and ticketing, please visit ExecutiveFightNight.com.

To learn more about the Charity of Choice, please see ShineOnKids.org.