Eye in the Sky

2014’s Good Kill was a thought-provoking examination of modern warfare. This one’s better. A British Colonel (Helen Mirren) tasked with thwarting terrorists in Kenya with the aid of armed US spy drones, finds her mission morally complicated when a young girl enters the kill zone near a house where suicide bombers are suiting up to kill hundreds. This apolitical, realistic and informative ticking-clock thriller by Gavin Hood (Tsotsi, Rendition) offers insights into the ethics of drone strikes without telling you what to think. And there are no easy answers. Also Aaron Paul and the late, great Alan Rickman. (102 min)