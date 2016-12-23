Fitness specials

ALLAMANDA SPA AOYAMA CLUB

[Special Promotion] Start 2017 the right way at Allamanda Spa Aoyama Club where you can properly relax after a good, hard workout. Swim laps or take a group class in the 25-meter pool on the 11th floor. It’s heated to 30.5 degrees and sprawls under huge skylights. A bubbling jacuzzi sits right next to it. In the fully-equipped gym with state-of-the-art machines, attentive staff can help you with personalised plans to get you as fit and strong as your new year’s resolution dictates. They also offer personal training and group classes. After your workout, freshen up and ease your muscles in the bathhouse. Superior bath facilities include two spas (one cold and one hot), a dry wood sauna and a steam sauna. This is all located within the luxurious Hotel Allamanda Aoyama, which is only a one-minute walk from Gaienmae station. Get your membership now.

SPECIAL OFFER

A free trial and tour of facilities is available

PRICES

・Admission fee: From ¥600,000

・Annual fee: From ¥336,000

・Membership plans include individual, corporate, family and partner deals. Check the website for the full menu and a breakdown of prices:

en.allamanda-spa-aoyama.jp/#Membership

Allamanda Spa Aoyama Club at Hotel Allamanda Aoyama: 2-7-13 Kita Aoyama, Minato-ku

Phone: 03-6455-5512 (9am–5pm Mon–Fri) 6:30am–10pm daily

Station: Gaienmae

allamanda-spa-aoyama.jp



MagaGym

At MagaGym, you can learn Krav Maga, the renowned self-defense system developed by the Israeli military that has become so popular that it’s used by the FBI and SWAT teams across America. MagaGym’s highly skilled black belt instructors will teach you how to defend yourself in a calm and focused way, through intense and oftentimes fun training programs. Krav Maga is built around our body’s natural human reflexes, and teaches students of all ages, genders, and body types to defend themselves in real world situations. MagaGym’s fitness curriculum also incorporate heavy bag workouts and trunk training TRX exercises, which are great for keeping fit. So if you’re looking to change your body and change your life,visit MagaGym, with locations three minutes from Roppongi Station and four minutes from Akasaka or Akasaka-Mitsuke Station.

SPECIAL OFFER

￥1,080 discount on all memberships for ladies

One month free + admission (reg. ￥10,800) for Metropolis readers (valid Feb 2017)

PRICES

Standard:￥12,960/month (14 days per month)

Light:￥10,800/month (5 days per month)

Daytime:￥8,640/month (unlimited day classes)

4F Arrow Bldg, 3-14-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Akasaka HM Bldg. B1F, 3-7-13 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Mon-Feb 10:30am-10:30pm, Sat & Sun 9:30am-3:30pm

Roppongi & Akasaka

Phone: 03-6432-9794

Email: info@magagym.com

www.magagym.com/en/



Club 360

Make your New Years Resolutions a reality at Tokyo’s premier health and facility center! Club 360 offers personal training, physiotherapy, nutrition counseling, sports massage and a variety of group classes such as Fit 360, Boxing, Kickboxing, Core & Cardio, Boot Camp, Kids classes and more. Join us for Club 360’s “New Year, New You” unlimited class campaign for only ¥33,000. Classes are led by expert trainers and are suitable for all fitness levels.

CLUB FEATURES

5-star resistance training zone, spacious studio, private treatment rooms and pristine showering facilities.

No joining fees or membership fees.

Just 3min walk from Roppongi Hills.

B1 CMA3 Bldg, 3-1-35 Moto Azabu, Minato-ku, Roppongi

Phone: 03-6434-9667

Daily 6:30am-9:30pm

Email: info@club360.jp

www.club360.jp



Gold’s Gym

December is filled with parties and food. It makes for a perfect month of celebration, but when January starts it’s time to turn over a new leaf and start burning off that holiday padding. With a network of over 700 gyms in 30 countries, Gold’s Gym has become synonymous with weight training. And with 62 locations across Japan—including in Shibuya, Omotesando, and Ginza—the global favorite fits perfectly into your schedule. Most are open from early in the morning until late night—and Harajuku, Oimachi, Ginza, Gyotoku, Atsugi, and Omiya are open 24 hours—so you can train stress-free anytime. A variety of traditional and modern equipment is available, all suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters. Plus, the Japanese locations carry as many free weights as you’d find in any U.S. gym. Make a fresh start in 2017 with the help of Gold’s Gym!

SPECIAL OFFER

Drop-in session only ¥1,080 for Metropolis readers (one per person, ID required (Passport only) valid until Jan 31. Available only at the Harajuku branch)

* Inside shoes required

Gold’s Gym Harajuku: 4F/3F/B2F Velox Bldg,

6-31-17 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Meiji-Jingumae & Harajuku

24h, closed Sun 8pm-Mon 7am and every third Mon

Phone: 03-5766-3131

www.goldsgym.jp



B-FIT

Achieve inner and outer beauty by giving the attention your body so greatly needs and deserves. Step into B-FIT, where highly-experienced staff provide exclusively tailored, one-on-one personal training. B-FIT provides highly-effective and original sessions focused on corrective exercises to help your body achieve its optimal workout potential. Additionally, B-FIT provide services in deep-tissue therapeutic massage and stretching techniques designed to build stamina, reduce pain, and improve muscle function and proprioceptive awareness. Bilingual trainers will assist you to achieve greater physical results, as well gain a greater sense of inner spiritual beauty. Corrective exercises, circuit training, kick boxing and more! Call today to make an appointment for a free consultation and let B-FIT help you be your best self!

SPECIAL OFFER

Enrolment fee ¥100,000 → ¥0

First consultation free

2/week 70 min x 16 session course ¥288,000 → ¥98,000 ( 60 minute personal training + 10 min personal stretch )

* Must mention Metropolis.

* Offer valid until end of February.



B-FIT AZABU

Plaza Azabu 202, 1-2-16 Mita, Minato-ku.

Phone: (03) 6435-3399. Mon-Fri, 7am-11pm; Sat-Sun & hols 9am-8pm.

Nearest station: Azabu-juban.

Email: info@b-fitazabu.com.



B-FIT SHINJUKU

Carmel 403, 8-3-32 Nishi Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku.

Phone: (03) 6270-3828. Mon-Fri, 7am-11pm; Sat-Sun & hols 9am-8pm.

Nearest station: Nishi Shinjuku.

Email: info@b-fitgym.com



b-fitazabu.com/english