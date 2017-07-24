Shochu & Awamori

Discover the charm and diverse culture of Japan’s national drink at this special event. A variety of Japanese liquors—Shochu and Awamori, made with ingredients such as rice, barley, sweet potatoes, buckwheat, brown sugar, and others—will be presented, along with an explanation of each drink’s unique characteristics.

Christopher Pellegrini, an expert on a myriad of Shochu and Awamori, will be among those helping guests explore the craft. Guests will also have the opportunity to taste the drinks together.

Entrance free. Please join us and try some authentic Japanese liquor!

Info

Sponsor: Japanese Sake and Shochu Makers Association

Date: Monday, September 4, 2017

Time: 7-9pm (doors open at 6:30pm); tasting will begin after seminar

Location: Togo Kinenkan, 1-5-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (Map)

Registration: COMING SOON

Directions

Leave Harajuku station through the Takeshita-guchi exit Walk straight through Takeshita-street Turn left once you hit Meiji-street Keep walking straight until you see a Torii on your left Walk through the Torii and continue walking straight When you arrive at Togo shrine, turn right Enter the Togo Memorial from your right hand side

Entrance Free (Maximum 200 attendees, so be sure to register soon!) Registered attendees will be notiﬁed by email.

Registration deadline Monday, August 21, 2017.

* We reserve the right to make changes without notiﬁcation.

Dress Code: Business Casual (please refrain from wearing jeans, shorts, running shoes and sandals)

Due to a large number of expected attendees, participation to the event will be determined via lottery. Selected participants will be notified after Monday, August 28.