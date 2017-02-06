Global Glory

Ikebukuro arthouse Shin-Bungeiza (3F, 1-43-5 Higashi-Ikebukuro Toshima-ku; www.shin-bungeiza.com) continues its Captivating Cinema Classics series, with Volume 22 running January 29–February 11. The lineup includes the historic epic The Last Emperor, the ‘70s action flicks The Driver and Gone in 60 Seconds and the thrillers Jacob’s Ladder and Angel Heart.

The annual Tokyo Northern Lights Festival presents recent and classic films from northern Europe. The selections include a 50th anniversary screening of the still-controversial Swedish film I am Curious, Yellow and the recent film Sami Blood, a coming of age tale about an indigenous girl in northernmost Sweden. Sami Blood’s Lene Sparrok took the best actress award at last year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. February 11–17 at Eurospace (1-5 Maruyamacho, Shibuya-ku; www.eurospace.co.jp).

Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar delivers on his reputation of crafting complex portraits of women with a double feature at Waseda Shochiku (1-5-16 Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku; www.wasedashochiku.co.jp), February 11-17. Talk to Her focuses on a female bullfighter recovering from a devastating injury, and in the director’s latest effort, Julieta, a woman looks back on the past 30 years of her life following the death of her husband.

Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky is the subject of a retrospective at K’s Cinema in Shinjuku (3-35-13 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku; www.ks-cinema.com), February 11-24. The much-venerated filmmaker was known for combining the genre conventions of sci-fi with philosophical and spiritual concerns in films such as Solaris and The Mirror.