Going in Style

Three old farts (Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin & Michael Caine) conspire to rob the bank that absconded with their pension fund, despite not knowing one end of a gun from the other. Freeman explored similar territory in 2007’s The Bucket List, and this film shares the same problematic over-reliance on its cast’s star power. Zach Braff’s enfeebled remake of Martin Brest’s darker, edgier 1979 movie starring George Burns, Lee Strasberg, and Art Carney plays it Hallmark safe. The geezer gags are flaccid, it’s surprise-free, and the awesome talent’s wasted. I chuckled precisely twice. Japanese title: Jiisanzu hajimete no goutou (96 min)