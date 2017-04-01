Hardcore Henry

Russian rocker-turned-director Ilya Naishuller’s first (and one hopes last) feature effort is a show-offy actioner about a mute, amnesiac soldier battling the minions of a telekinetic albino villain to save his scientist wife. I am not making this up. The hook is that it’s shot from the choppy, eyeball-point-of-view of the main character, using GoPros. Yes, the entire thing. It’s like watching someone else play a derivative, first-person-shooter video game. This single-speed novelty is being called “innovation.” Some Dramamine might be in order; certainly aspirin.

I left halfway through this mindless, non-stop, splatterpunk gore-fest. I couldn’t feel my brain and my retinas hurt. Plus I was bored. (96 min)