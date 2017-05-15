Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

Hollywood has a well-deserved reputation for heartlessness. So when stories like that of Harold Michelson, a storyboard artist, and his wifeLillian, a cinema researcher, shine through the occasional crack in Tinseltown’s armor, movies should be made. Like this one. Throughout their six-decade careers, they worked on virtually every major picture to come out of the place, and were responsible for some of history’s most memorable examples of visual storytelling. Often uncredited. Director Daniel Raim has stitched together love letters, film clips and taped conversations to achieve this engaging portrait, which will admittedly appeal most to film buffs. Talking heads include Mel Brooks, Francis Coppola, and Danny DeVito, who executive produced. (94 min)