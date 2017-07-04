Health & Clinics

[Sponsored]

MUSE DERMATOLOGY & PAIN CLINIC

Muse Dermatology & Pain Clinic specializes in general and cosmetic dermatology as well as pain treatments. A clinic with English-language support as well as Chinese, Tagalog, and Korean, Muse is a spacious and comfortable clinic located only thirty minutes from the city center.

The clinic is established in Japan’s largest medical mall with 13 different departments. Clients can relax in a spacious location while receiving treatments for very competitive prices from a diverse menu of options. For instance, anti-aging drips and injection to suit your particular needs can be received for lower price than in city center clinics.

The clinic offers state-of-the-art medical lasers and infusions, especially anti-aging drips and injection. They treat complaints such as acne or acne scars, stains, redness in the face, wrinkles and sagging, and hair loss, as well as offering slimming treatments. In cosmetic dermatology, the clinic treats spots, wrinkles and sagging with natural rejuvenation and low-cost, minimally-invasive methods. The clinic also focuses on body contouring, using the latest machines, FDA-approved Coolsculpting and BTL’s Vanquish to eliminate your unwanted fat.

Muse has their own cosmetic products to support your home skin care after you receive your skin treatments. There is a distilled laboratory at the pharmacy beside the clinic to provide fresh ointments and cosmetics with the least preservatives. The products contain high-concentration placenta, hyaluronic acid and collagen from Hokkaido, Japan.

Muse Dermatology & Pain Clinic also offers anesthesia and pain treatments for chronic pain sufferers. The clinic provides specialized pain consultations, offering treatments such as narcotic therapy, hyperthermia, injection therapy, nerve block therapy and traditional alternative medicine. In addition, Muse cooperates with an Orthopedic clinic to provide specialized treatment as a personal body therapy such as muscle training with medical devices, acupuncture or shiatsu.

Muse’s director, Naoko Hitosugi MD, Ph.D., received her doctor’s degree in Anesthesiology. She has experience in emergency medicine and narcotic research from North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital in New York. Under her direction, Muse has always ensured safe, secure and painless medical care, and is reputable in treatments, using needles and lasers with minimum pain.

For your special offer as a Metropolis reader, we highly recommend the Beautiful Skin MAX (BS-MAX), Detox injection, Myers cocktail, and Galic MAX (G-MAX). BS-MAX contains placenta and Vitamin C, L-cysteine, biotin, and tocopherol to restore your skin from sun exposure and boost it with antioxidants. The detox injection contains glycyrrhizic acid, L-cysteine, and glutathione to help your liver function for your body detoxifications and skin whitening.

For patients who suffer from general fatigue, the Myers cocktail supplies you with vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C, vitamin B, magnesium and calcium. G-MAX is suitable for those with physical fatigue after exercising or eye strain after desk work.

For those who may feel self-conscious wearing light summer clothes, we offer two slimming options: Vanquish, to melt down your fat, and Coolsculpting, which cools and removes areas of unwanted fat. Also, for this special occasion, please try Muse original skin care products for your daily care. Please contact us with any needs or for your special offer. Call us at 048-866-4112 for Ms. Hoshino, nurse in charge of international customers.

SERVICES

Anti-aging injections

Anti-aging drips

Rejuvenation Laser (IPL, Fractional laser, RF, HIFU etc)

Body contouring (Coolsculpting, Vanquish etc)

Botox (wrinkles, hyperhidrosis etc)

Filler (Restyane, Juvederm etc)

Pain management (nerve block, laser, hypertheremia)

SPECIAL OFFER

Any Anti-aging injections and drips 50% off (¥ 2000~)

Whitening induction therapy 50% off (¥ 6500)

Cool Sculpting 50% off with any applicator (¥ 32400~)

* Valid until Sep 30th, please ask for details 048-866-4112 (Ms. Hoshino)

7-2-1 Bessho Minato-ku, Saitama-shi.

Tel: 048-866-4112. Mon-Wed, Fri & Sat 9:30am-1pm,3-7pm Musashi Urawa.

www.musashiurawa.jp/hifuka/en

MINATOMIRAI EYE CLINIC

Imagine a life of perfect vision, free from burdensome glasses or finicky contact lenses. Minatomirai Eye Clinic offers the most advanced technology and techniques in achieving better vision. Since its establishment in 1999, Minatomirai Eye Clinic has performed over 13,000 refractive surgeries. The clinic uses iLASIK™, which combines three advanced technologies for the best results in the popular LASIK laser eye surgery, used for myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. The iLASIK™ system produces vision so high-quality it is approved for NASA astronauts and U.S. military and Air Force Pilots. Minatomirai Eye Clinic also offers options for patients with very high refractive error, presbyopia, cataracts and keratoconus.

Special Offers

A free initial examination and consultation,

necessary prior to surgery. Get crystal-clear

eyesight today.

* Reservation needed in advance.

Queen’s Tower C 8F, Minatomirai 2-3-5, Nishi-ku, Yokohama. Minatomirai.

Tel: 0120-17-4455.

Mon–Sat 10am–6pm. Closed Tues, Sun & hols.

www.minatomiraieye.jp/en/index.html

MOTOAZABU FAMILIE DENTAL CLINIC

Located in a peaceful residential corner of Roppongi, Motoazabu Familie Dental Clinic is known and trusted by the local community for offering effective, worry-free dental treatment. With regular patients, Japanese and foreigners alike, residential and local office workers, Motoazabu Familie Dental Clinic understands the needs of every individual, and provides private, consensual, and secure consultations in one of their comfortable treatment rooms. Rather than simply whitening teeth, Motoazabu Dental Clinic considers the alignment and balance of teeth and gums to create a healthy environment for the whole mouth. Their patients are ensured healthy and beautiful smiles for a long time to come.

Special Offers

Metropolis readers get 10% off all treatment for patients who do not have Japanese medical insurance.

SERVICES

Checkup and Cleaning: ¥10,000

Whitening: ¥7,500–¥20,000

Fillings: ¥5,000–¥65,000

Crowns: ¥45,000–¥150,000

Dental Implants: ¥400,000–¥500,000

Orthodontics: ¥800,000–¥1,200,000

Invisalign: ¥400,000–¥800,000

3-1-30 Motoazabu, Minato-ku. Roppongi.

Tel:03-6434-0090. Tue-Fri 10am-7pm, Sat 10am-6pm

E-mail: oginuma.tsuyoshi@palette.plala.or.jp.

www.familie-dental.jp/en/secound

SHIROGANEDAI ORTHODONTICS

Studies have shown that people with vibrant, attractive smiles are considered more intelligent, successful and friendly. Have you waited until your 20s, 30s, or even 40s and 50s for a chance to straighten your teeth? You don’t have to give up! Shiroganedai Orthodontics has 17 years of experience in orthodontistry and clients from over 40 countries. Currently on special offer: the Invisalign CHANGE! campaign. As an Invisalign Platinum Elite Provider, the clinic is offering the ¥720,000 Invisalign price for ¥400,000 for those who already wear braces and find it difficult to keep good oral hygiene or dislike the look of braces. For those who do not already wear braces, Invisalign is being offered for ¥550,000. For a beautiful smile, schedule a free consultation meeting with Dr. Chieko for any of your concerns!

Special offer

Start with a free consultation.

Invisalign treatment for ¥550,000 (worth ¥720,000).

Home Teeth Whitening ¥28,000 (worth ¥40,000).

4-8-9 Shirokanedai Minato-ku. Shirokanedai.

Tel: 0120-743-555 / 03-5424-6555.

Mon-Wed, Fri-Sat : 10:30am-7pm (last order 6:30pm) The first Sun: 11am-5pm. Closed: Thur, Sun & holidays.

E-mail: dr.chiekocoad@gmail.com

http://drcoad.com

TAMACHI/OKACHIMACHI EKIMAE DENTAL CLINIC

Tamachi Ekimae Dental Clinic provides excellent US-standard dental services at affordable prices. The clinic focuses on upholding patient comfort and helping them achieve strong and beautiful teeth with a detailed consultation, painless treatment with anesthesia, and ensuring full patient understanding and consent before any procedure. To provide the lowest costs for their patients, the clinic has an exclusive contract with a domestic company producing dental tools, and is able to offer services at a lower price than other clinics. Tamachi Ekimae Dental Clinic is headed by Dr. Brian Watanabe, a graduate of Nihon University and the University of Southern California. With over 33 years of experience, he is licensed in the United States, Japan, China, UAE and Myanmar. Dr. Watanabe welcomes new clients for general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry such as whitening, and dental implants. All international insurance, as well as Japanese insurance, is accepted. Tamachi Ekimae Dental Clinic is waiting to welcome you and help build beautiful, healthy teeth.

SERVICES

Orthodontic Dentistry

Implants

Gum Surgery

Whitening

Pediatric Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Tamachi: Ogawa Bldg. 2F, 5-27-13 Shiba, Minato-ku

Okachimachi: Miyama Bldg. 1F, 1-12 -1 Higashi Ueno Taito-ku.

Tamachi/Okachimachi.

Tel: 070-1076-1356 (English), 03-3454-8585 (Japanese). Mon-Fri 10:30am-1pm, 2pm-8pm, Sat 10:30am-1pm, 2pm-6:30pm.

Email: info@tamachi-shika.com

http://www.tamachi-shika.com

YAMATE DENTAL CLINIC

There’s no need to worry anymore about dental treatment in Japan! Yamate Dental Clinic has highly-skilled dentists who offer quality treatment using the best materials and machines available. Their general treatments offer nearly-painless laser treatments for cavities and periodontal diseases. Also on offer are aesthetic treatments to improve color and alignment; orthodontic treatments, performed by an orthodontist-certified physician who has vast experience handling various cases; implant treatments; child dentistry, to treat and prevent cavities in children—a process that should start from infanthood; and dentures—of which Yamate’s subtle dentures have received rave reviews. Their website is available in English; look for the language switcher in the top right corner. They also accept Tricare insurance. Reservations accepted via e-mail or phone.

Special offer

Free consultation

90-min dental cleaning: ¥8,500 (50% off regular price)

Whitening (dental check necessary prior to treatment)

Bleaching: ¥4,000 per tooth. At-home bleaching: ¥15,000 for six teeth across front top and bottom rows

Full pediatric check (saliva, cavity, and tooth development check): ¥5,000 (50% off regular price)

*All offers are for first-time customers only. Mention Metropolis when making your reservation to receive a discount.

3-5-4 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku. Nakameguro.

Tel: 03-3719-6874. Weekdays 9:30am-1pm, 2:30-6pm, Sat 9:30am-1pm, closed Wed, Sun & hols.

www.yamate-d.com/english/EnglishGuide.html