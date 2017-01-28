Homme Less

Fifty-year-old motormouth Mark Reay catches all the New York fashion shows, goes to the best parties, dresses in a three-piece suit, publishes his street-fashion photos in a couple of mags…. and slyly lives under a tarp on an unsuspecting friend’s rooftop. Dutch director Thomas Wirthensohn followed this guy around for two years to make this admittedly singular film. I don’t think I could have done that for two hours. While there are lessons to be learned from this literal fashion victim about the folly of living a lie rather than quitting “the life,” the film pretends to be more profound than it is. (87 min)