Horoscope: Apr 21–27

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury is in your sign but he’s going the wrong direction. Or is he? Retrogrades can be just as fruitful as direct planetary motion. They can save you time and energy by giving you a chance to think twice. When an obstacle is in Aries’ path, you’re willing to go to great lengths to move it, even knock it down if necessary (as in, a wall of limited thought). The New Moon midweek may open a better possibility.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Happy Birthday if you were born this week! It’s a double-bonus time, as the New Moon midweek is in your sign cuddling around the Sun in Taurus. That means you’re really in your element, so do what you like best, because you’re going to end up there, anyway! Mercury, governing your thoughts, ideas, and the way you share them, has retrograded into your solar twelfth house. If you must dwell, daydream big!

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Mars enters your sign on Friday. That means the whole world speeds up—but actually, it’s you. If you’re in the mood, you’ll assimilate the effects of your ruling planet, Mercury, retrograde in your solar seventh house of partnership. Augh! It connects with Uranus, already there, and someone may change their mind…then change it back…and yet again. To free yourself, the New Moon midweek says “do your own thing.”

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What is life, if not to share it with others? The more you attempt to sidestep social types, the more they’ll keep showing up. Cancer has a tendency to need privacy. It’s to restore yourself and repair, but if you’re being pushed towards exhaustion, others will understand. They may even cook for you (since you’re usually the nurturer for your friends). Mercury is retrograde so don’t hold people to things they won’t remember they said.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It may be you need an infusion of fun, with all you have been shouldering lately. There are times when you have to schedule some into your day, or it just won’t happen! Mercury is retrograde where it pinches – especially if you are traveling, or just trying to improve your education. It influences Uranus, so things may change when you’re not expecting it. The New Moon midweek brings a luxury straight to you.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What you do with this week could start you in a whole new direction. If that’s what you would like, of course! Your ruler, Mercury, is retrograde. He’s skipping around in a sticky wicket, wanting to shake up your belief systems. His specialty includes those of interactions revealing things on the more intimate level. Midweek, there’s a safe space to indulge with the New Moon. Enjoy the quiet and peace!

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The last thing a Libra needs is to be told is you’re about balance—when everything is going wacky all at once! This is more to do with Mercury’s retrograde and your relationships, since that’s where he’s hanging out in your chart. Uranus kicks up a fuss when Mercury arrives, and the two do an intellectual dance. Things can change in an instant. They can change back, too. The New Moon softens and secures.

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s worth doing a few things in advance if you can. Even if you don’t finish, you’ve pulled a considerable amount of weight off your shoulders. Mercury is retrograde in a hot fire sign, which connects to Uranus this week. There will be surprises. They may arrive and disappear, so choosing a specific time to participate or escape is a way to balance the unexpected. The New Moon is a panacea of peace and decadent dining.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

With Saturn in Sag, is others’ heaviness the new norm? If so, it can motivate you to enjoy a larger playing field. The potential is for much of your emotional reserve to be sucked out of your space. Luckily you can still kick up a fuss when required (they will notice). Mercury is retrograde in your romance sector. This messenger connects with Uranus to add a jangly jolt. Let the midweek New Moon soothe any ruffled feathers.

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Does it seem like something far away beckons? Or if it’s from afar, then it must be more desirable? Remember the astrological set-up is a reflection of the earth moving from a “young soul” to a “mature soul” stage. This means awareness is changing, but not all at the same time. Mercury is retrograde this week and connects to Uranus. Shake ups! The New Moon midweek brings a breather.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Emotional detachment is a strength—sometimes a necessity. It’s what Aquarius is known for. If you’ve developed to the point of turning your feelings off and on at will, know that you’ll soon be moving to the next level. Opposite your sign is Leo, which governs the heart. As Mercury retrograde connects to Uranus, forgive yourself for impossible situations.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Things are happening at an unprecedented rate, and you’re intuitive enough to feel them a bit early. This gives you an edge (even if no one “gets” it yet, so it’s harder to share.) Mercury is retrograde where your income is concerned. He backs right up into Uranus this week. Splat! Ups and downs are practically a guarantee. Enjoy the peaceful, secure New Moon midweek for balance.