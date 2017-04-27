Horoscope: Apr 28–May 4

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

This is a quick turnaround week, a blink and you wonder what happened. Venus moves into Aries, which theoretically turns her into a romantic hit-and-run. Why? As the hottest fire sign, you’re revved up by a burst of beauty, love and financial gain. Mercury goes direct, too. You can say what you like and smile as you watch the enjoyment of what you have just shared.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Two celestial events, both in your favor. Your ruling planet Venus moves into your solar twelfth house. She has moved on from frantic activities with others that kept you busy but never brought answers. This goddess softens your dreams, answers your prayers. Then Mercury goes direct. If you have a hunch there was a misunderstanding, put yourself forward and try again.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Enjoying the ride with Mars in Gemini? Get ready to go supersonic. Venus connects with things you do best—socialize, travel, be pampered. Friends are everywhere. So is luxury with soft pillows and bright colors. Beautiful vistas are yours, which you’ll find easy to share. Mercury goes direct, too. You can say what you’ve been wanting to for oh-so-long now.

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You can get serious, or you can keep it light. As a water sign, your choices are often based on your feelings. You can trust your hunches and intuition as you’re careful with whom you share your radar. Not every sign can go this deep. Venus travels to your career sector, helping you enjoy a light flirtation, love at first sight or financial gain. Or all three!

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Revel in the luxury of being a Leo. Whether lioness or lion, spring has brought your inner radiance to the surface. Find a “new you” ready to emerge. Nurture yourself so you’re able to pounce! Venus transits to adorn your area of speaking in public, and can upgrade travel to better share your discoveries. Mercury goes direct, so cash in on this one!

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Feeling sensitive to your environment? Earth signs need time out in nature to feel their inner balance. Venus transits to a sector of your chart where you may experience a deep transformation. Generally, it’s with partners and parents, especially if you’re merging a budget or are attempting to “share the wealth.” Your ruler Mercury goes direct, and brings you a buffer to enjoy a few private moments.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

There are ups and downs in this week. Luckily, there are too many to keep track of, so you’re gifted a bit of detachment in the sheer number of transformations that occur. Venus is your ruling planet. She’s moving quickly to further define your needs, or see where you stand in a relationship. Mercury goes direct, so speaking about this is more love, less fear-fest.

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Some signs rationalize their actions; you feel your way with inner guidance. This doesn’t mean you don’t have a formidable intellect, because you do. It’s just that you’ve got those undercurrents on a string—and when they vibrate out of tune, you really sense the jangles. Venus amps up the stakes when it comes to relationship time vs. career, but don’t let this scare you. Mercury goes direct, and tells all.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Every long day deserves a break. With Saturn in Sagittarius, have you been thinking “I’ll relax when things are sorted”–but they never, ever are? To deal with the increased complexity your soul is discovering, look to Venus this week. She transits to bring beauty, romance, and money closer to you. Mercury goes direct too, so there’s a bonus in speaking what you really feel.

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Replaying the past can really affect your energy. One way or another, sweet daydreams or unrequited love, you control how your body runs. To free yourself, find something else that captures your focus. It can be as simple as a cup of tea, a good work-out, or viewing a neighbor’s garden from afar. Venus helps you move to a more beautiful state of mind. Mercury goes direct, so thoughts are crystal clear.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

If you get a bigger hit from moving at hyper speed, you’re going to love this week. Venus travels to your communication sector. This goddess influences how much money and beauty you encounter on a day-to-day basis, and how fast you connect. One moment melts into the next where your schedule is concerned. Then Mercury goes direct. What you hear is likely to make more sense than it has in a long, long time.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Hiding out in others’ view of the world? Not a recommended move. Just because someone sounds confident doesn’t mean your perspective isn’t right for you. With your insight, you’re likely to pick up on the subtle realms—before they even happen. Venus enters your money house this week. It’s exciting, because you can see how fast your income may—and will—increase!