Horoscope: Dec 23–29

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Your starry line-up keeps things hopping. Problem-solving and your creativity come into play, whether you love the holidays or just want to escape. Venus blesses you on Sunday as luxury arrives. It could be due to a last-minute change which you enjoy unexpectedly. Healing is on its way in, as conversations spark karmic repercussions. Remember Mercury is retrograde.

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

While interruptions are a constant, staying active and in the flow keeps you on top. Your talents are required, even if you have come to take them for granted. The weekend brings options, some of which are a surprise. There’s a level of comfort offered as well as twists and turns with this package. Conversations start the process of healing during the continued Mercury retrograde.

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There are icing layers to this holiday. Your perspective may be more concrete about an important project. Your output and energy can be redirected towards more exciting interests as Christmas presents its magic. If you haven’t shared this with everyone just yet, could it be their attitude has helped you make your decision? Healing begins after Monday’s surprise.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

The holidays are in full swing, plus you have a silky moonchild soul. You don’t need a special date on the calendar to know when magic is in the air. 2016 has been quite a year, and it is nearing a close. This is a changeable week as any beauty and comfort whispers of expectations for 2017’s arrival. Will you agree, or make other kinds of decisions? Mercury is still retrograde.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Powerful aspects are bringing stellar change, yet with these holidays you may still be surprised. There are lovely line-ups offering romance and beauty. There are also “corrections” that may come out of the blue. Mercury is retrograde, so clear thinking is not at the top of the list. Do what you love, even if the money won’t stay in a straight line. You’ll nurture your future self this way.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Comfort levels you create may be at the crux of your choices, even as holiday carols stream around you. You’re not at the bottom—you’re at the top of the next wave, ahead of time. Your input has value, spurred on by what you feel. Traditions may have been established before you joined in, but you’ll be choosing steps that personally attract you apres les festivities.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

This may be a spectacular holiday. Your imagination and actions combine, making it worth your while. Friday your talents are called for, with rewards for jumping in. You’re ahead of the game without all the fuss. The Libra Moon connects with Jupiter on Friday, followed by a surprise Saturday. Then Sunday the stars are in your court as Venus and Jupiter bring beauty and abundance.

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There are always mysteries to attend to. Which ones are truly deserving of your time? The majority of this holiday may be spent sensing what’s on the precipice, about to emerge. Where do you stand? A current home-based potential is still seeking a place to land. Watch for feelings of peace and warmth, with a peppermint twist in communications starting Monday.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

As Saturn in Sagittarius trines Uranus on Saturday, don’t let changes throw you. They’re a stellar gift for you to clear desired paths, though some things may surprise you. Sunday is similar, though Venus trines Jupiter, which overwhelms with beauty and abundance. Hang in there, as any miscommunications begin to reveal themselves starting Monday. Mercury is still retrograde!

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Fiery star line-ups bring exuberance and hope this Saturday and Sunday. They merge with airy aspects to enjoy heartfelt connections. Where do you, as an earth sign, fit in? Give up the myth of being in charge. The beneficial twists and turns of Saturn trine Uranus and Venus trine Jupiter are meant to strengthen bonds, even if you don’t have a final say in how it all comes about.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do the holidays seem a bit too much about sparkle and glitter? Pluto near Mercury, retrograde, is in your solar twelfth house. It’s like having your subconscious cracked open while hearing Christmas carols, or sensing what’s behind the scenes as you dream. Saturn is trine Uranus, bringing last-minute changes. Venus is trine Jupiter, so abundance could overwhelm.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a go-with-the-flow holiday, and you may be leading the pack. Stability morphs and you benefit, so don’t be afraid to let last-minute changes redirect you. Saturn trine Uranus lets the magic in without cracking the foundation. Then Venus trine Jupiter fills your stocking, your plate, or your home with gifts for desires and wishes that have been waiting to be invited in.