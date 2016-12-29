Horoscope: Dec 30–Jan 5

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

New Year’s Eve sheds new light on relationships. Venus is in compatible sign Aquarius. The creative, freedom-loving part of you experiences a renaissance. This week turns over a big leaf. Taking care of others and your career leads to shaking out tension with friends. You won’t be alone, no matter what you do. Let yourself realize how much attention you’re attracting.



TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Venus completes her transit of influence when it comes to your career. As New Year’s Eve rings in, you have her blessings. You can count on the bonus or luxury she bestows. By next week chances are you may see an increase reflected in your accounts. You are meant to be inheriting a legacy, though details could be derailed as Juno (spouse energy) decides to speak up.

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Your career may undergo added stability, but as New Year’s Eve rings in, you’re busy—no time to check the details. Venus is still in your solar ninth house. You’ll sense the spiritual reasons behind the scenes before you’re pulled back to the present chaos. Being in the moment is one of your most endearing qualities. The rest of the zodiac can learn a lot from you in 2017.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Do you wonder if your quiet demeanor is truly understood? New Year’s Eve is a clue. Vesta sits in your solar second house of money. Maybe not a lot, maybe not all of it now, but she makes sure that pilot light stays lit, which is an indicator of your winter warmth and financial strength. As the Sun nears Pluto, relationships give way to understanding—or power plays.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

New Year’s Eve is worth sharing. If you’re in a relationship, it glows as Venus beautifies this sector of your chart. If you’re single, Jupiter brings conversations to a new level. The end-of-the-year energy has finally arrived. You took care of everyone else, keeping their spirits high and their schedules organized. It’s time for you to catch your breath and enjoy a little holiday quiet time.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

New Year’s Eve is especially meant for you. It doesn’t have to be full of splash and sparkle, just a bit of warmth and a cozy corner to call your own. Money opportunities open their doors in 2017. You have a year to look forward to. You may find different ways to express yourself. Creativity counts and is appreciated. Romance leans towards the solid, secure, and life-changing.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s not a chance your New Year’s Eve will be ho-hum after the busy holidays. You were meant to sparkle and glitter, and will do so throughout 2017. This is a year that just keeps expanding and offering up pathways to fulfillment. This week you’re still thinking about life at home, how it should be, or even where. Mars makes a slippery aspect; hold off until late January.

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

New Year’s Eve means different things around the world, but it does signify a reason to celebrate. As you count your blessings from 2016, you also can take a deep sigh of relief. You’re about to embark on a journey into 2017, a time where the truths you have held begin to reveal themselves to others. Money is sticky and communications a crunch, but you will prevail.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

New Year’s Eve is a time to focus on your preferences. If there is something you like to do, go out and do it, regardless of the attitudes of those around you. If you have a date to ring in the New Year, so much the better. Mars and Neptune connect the next day to bring a fantasy world of possibilities. Mid-week, Mercury is in helpful aspect to Venus, even though it’s retrograde!

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

New Year’s Eve is an opportunity to showcase your talents. Your desires heighten as Mars and Neptune combine. Releasing power in a small arena may add strength to hold court in a larger one, especially if music, film, or oil is involved. Mid-week, Mercury retrograde makes amends. The assisting aspect to Venus brings a calm before the storm. Hunker down or ride it out.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The planets do a bit of a mash-up, merging harmonious qualities of delight just for New Year’s Eve. You’re close to your goals, with Venus finishing up in your sign. The first day of January won’t make sense for most, but if you’re near the sea, or enjoy music or films, you’ll make it through. By mid-week, Mercury retrograde connects with Venus to stabilize your latest ideas.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

New Year’s Eve offers a sneak peek at what you may be looking at in 2017. Then the first day of January, Mars connects with Neptune in Pisces. Your energy and divine spark combine to enjoy an epiphany or two. Mid-week, Mercury is retrograde, but makes an assisting aspect to Venus in your sign. You can make the changes you wish for with just a phone call, text, or smile.