Horoscope: Feb 10–16

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is no ordinary lunar eclipse. Not for you, that is! The Moon is in your solar fifth house of romance. If you have been ousted from what you thought was the love of your life, perhaps it was to clear the path for this! The Sun is in your solar eleventh house. You’ll want to be with groups and friends to make this connection. Uranus in Aries opposes Jupiter—it’s ultra electric!



TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

This is a lunar eclipse with glamor. So go ahead, invest in yourself. Whether it’s a haircut, a debonair jacket or a sequined top, you’re going to be noticed. The Moon is in your solar fourth house. Something exciting is up about where you live, or your home vs career. You’ll balance it! The Uranus—Jupiter opposition brings a mystic rectangle for Valentine’s Day—and night!



GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

In your dreams all the doors may be opening, but in your waking world, watch out! A friend or group is likely to do a switcheroo as this lunar eclipse unfolds. News is big—what you hear has more than a hint of glamor attached. Conversations hold your attention as they confirm your instincts. This eclipse creates a mystic rectangle, known for lucky power plays if kept in balance.



CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Eclipses have a way of pushing things to the surface. How? They insist that something in the background must stop. This doesn’t mean it won’t start up again, but it may have to be done with a “reset” request. In the interim, you have time to choose your approach. This eclipse comes with a masculine, fire and air, mystic rectangle. By balancing your actions, you can wrap things up.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This eclipse holds a special meaning for you. The Moon is in Leo. It’s part of a mystic rectangle. Since your sign is involved, you hold the power to make changes in your life. You have it all the time, of course, but this week is particularly potent. The desire to free yourself from a tricky long-standing situation is upon you. Think carefully about the choices you make as they begin to play out.



VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Valentine’s Day comes with a rush. There’s a lunar eclipse just before, which is full of potent energies. An eclipse brings fulfillment, completion—and endings. Probably just what you have been wanting to let go of! A mystic rectangle is also included for your enjoyment. Jupiter in your financial sector opposes Uranus. An investment could suddenly go wild.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is quite a week—just in time for Valentine’s Day. Whatever happens, love it or not, it’s likely to change things suddenly. If you do like it, you can bank and build upon it. The lunar eclipse right before hearts and red roses includes Jupiter in your sign. Why? It’s part of a mystic rectangle with the Moon, Sun, Jupiter and Uranus. You’ll want freedom, and you may get love.



SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Scorpios may view the lunar eclipse as a duck and cover, or you can relax knowing that nothing stays the same. The position of the Moon is square to your sign, as is the Sun. This makes a T-square, so ostensibly you’re caught in a testing situation. There is a mystic rectangle during the eclipse, which brings about a bit of magic as you get yourself ready for Valentine’s Day.



SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s not over. Not by a long shot. But you’re in the home stretch of a testy situation, and this week’s lunar eclipse makes it all that much more clear. With the Moon opposite the Sun and Jupiter opposite Uranus, a mystic rectangle appears. Expect surprises and rewards if you stay in balance, or even if you stand back up. That way you’re ready to enjoy a red-hot Valentine’s Day!

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Tired? Feeling worn out? You’ll be reenergized by this week’s lunar eclipse. It includes a mystic rectangle in fire and air, meaning you’ll have to take action, expressing the yang part of yourself. The balance required is between home and career, your earned income and money that comes from a partner. Keep your sense of humor and you’ll still be on track this Valentine’s Day!



AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a lunar eclipse with memories to keep. Why? The Moon and the Sun make celestial angles with Jupiter and Uranus, creating a rare mystic rectangle. It’s a time of celebrating your visions and bringing them down to earth. The players involved are all fire and air, meaning each planet aligns well with Aquarius. They bring a lucky break for your Valentine’s Day too!



PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a particularly potent lunar eclipse. It brings dreams bubbling to the surface, and a sudden snap to your income. Work and self-improvement are sparked as others encourage your efforts. A mystic rectangle is created by the interplay of Moon and Sun, Jupiter and Uranus. A quick change, and presto! You’re ready for Valentine’s Day—and the chocolate roses it may bring!

