Horoscope: Feb 17–23

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Aries, you’re between a rock and a hard place. “Wedged in” is your key phrase. Luckily, you have a mindset that allows for a picnic on the rocks—with binoculars. Know that with Mars in your sign, progress will be swift and steady. You make great strides and are likely to receive positive feedback. Revolutionize your beliefs and you’ll tackle setbacks like the pro you are.

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you push ahead with sheer force of will, there may be a few roadblocks. Resistance that comes up can mirror your inner planes. Mars is square Pluto, showing a different side to those around you. Use your gift for patience. If you approach conversations with gratitude, you may be more comfortable. You’re likely to soon become the go-to person and feel the warmth they send you.

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Some may think you’d have more if you weren’t so generous. But receiving back can be most important of all. Luckily you know this. There’s a stellium of planets in your solar tenth house at the moment. They revolve around your career. Not working? They still point to what you do as you influence home and community. Be aware not all involved may be as altruistic as you.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You tend your nest, you take care of your family. That’s what the Moonchild does. Your values are focused with how to nurture. It’s the way the sign Cancer works. However, there is so much asked of you these days. So many need help as part of a bigger family. Mercury, Uranus, and Jupiter help strengthen negotiations on your side. Then Mars squares Pluto—and the truth comes out.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Even as a fire sign, winter won’t slow you down. Sure, you’d rather stretch out and relax on a sunny beach. (Unless, of course, you’re on one right now!) Wherever you may find yourself, you’re still up for a fair challenge. With so many planets in your solar eighth house, there may be shenanigans this week. Keep stoking the flames of your inner radiance. You can beat this.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With your talent for dissecting the truth, you are a great stylist, researcher and accountant. Virgos are analytical, famous for being patient and steady. Want to discover the facts? Be your own detective. Waiting quietly, the intuitive side of your mind leads you to answers this week. Mars pushes the button, Mercury follows the trail and Pluto brings a breakthrough.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This starts out as your week, then snaps back like a rubber band. Sometimes it’s nice just to know it’s not you. We don’t blame the stars, we thank them. In gratitude, we’re given a silver lining. Sometimes a gold one. Mercury connects beautifully with Uranus and Jupiter, bringing news of a surprise bonus. Then Mars squares Pluto, with tension and power plays to overcome.

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Most astrology buffs put Scorpio in the role of the detective, which is appropriate (you live for mysteries). You can’t help it, and others love you for it. Someone has to be willing to go through the muck to bring back a torch of hope and light! You’re a hero to those who know you. To others, you’re the mystery, which is fun, too. Mars square Pluto places you on top this week.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It starts out with a simmer on the surface, and expands to a roaring boil. You are in the throes of a growth spurt. When it’s over, you’ll enjoy what you’ve become. Not that you don’t already. It’s just that the dots will connect seamlessly. You’ll see why things were hard before, and how they don’t have to be that way anymore. Mars square Pluto will see to that!

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury makes a gorgeous connection with Uranus and Jupiter. Communications prosper. Or you could say conversations make money. Watch for Mars square Pluto this week. Pluto is in Capricorn for what seems forever, trying to make a point. (You’ve been right all along, of course.) Then Mars flips a switch. Something is about to snap. Stock up on treats and hot baths.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mercury is in your sign, making you the prince or princess of social media (or your local community). It sextiles Uranus and trines Jupiter retrograde to open all kinds of doorways. You can express what’s real, touching a pulse point as you connect. Watch out for Mars square Pluto this week. It’s a volcanic pressure for change, with Mars as the trigger point to start things.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Finally, the force is with you. You can feel it flowing in and around. Mercury communicates logic in an enjoyable way with Uranus and Jupiter making it fun and exciting. And bigger, too. Then Mars squares Pluto and you may not know whether you’re coming or going. Money you’ve made goes up against any big guys who owe you. Can you survive this? You can, and you will!