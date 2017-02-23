Horoscope: Feb 24–Mar 2

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

You’re a rock star. With all that has been happening you might not remember. It’s the solar eclipse this week, right up your alley, or, astrologically speaking, in your solar twelfth house. That’s where hopes and dreams meet karma and past-life resuscitation. At the same time, your ruler Mars is conjunct Uranus at the very same degree in Aries. Changes with a blast!

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like you’re holding a weight on your shoulders? That’s the way this solar eclipse is stacked up. Luckily, you have a “get out of unwanted realities” card handed to you by the stars. Mars blends with Uranus to blast you from the confusion. The Sun conjuncts Neptune, so use your psychic powers. They’ll work! Do your best not to take on more than you can handle.

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Quite the week for you. The solar eclipse is in a water sign, and you’re air, so you might think, “what does this have to do with me?” But wait! Mars connects deeply with Uranus, meaning your friends could have you running off your feet. Or push your buttons – patience is at a premium! Then the Sun conjuncts Neptune, and you enjoy waves of psychic pulses flowing to you.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This solar eclipse may mean a lot to you, since the Sun and Moon are in fellow water sign Pisces. At the same time, Mars does a merger with Uranus. Surprises are triggered. It could take all of your spiritual finesse to keep things in perspective. Then Neptune connects with the Sun, and your psychic abilities come into play. You won’t be alone – and it will take you far!

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This solar eclipse has ups and downs, especially for Leos. On the one hand, the Sun and Moon in a water sign doesn’t exactly excite you. But at the same time, Mars is conjunct Uranus. It’s all about your creative ideas rising and impressions catching on. You’ll be highly productive in your career, and rather magnetically attractive, too! Your desire to encourage others is appreciated.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week’s solar eclipse presents the Sun conjunct the Moon in your solar seventh house. That spells relationships in a big way. Hold on to the most comfortable person you know. Mars blends with Uranus, triggering a major shift. It’s sexy and surprising. Then the Sun is conjunct Neptune, opening your ability to hear those psychic appeals. Avoid arguments unless you love them.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This solar eclipse is right up your alley. Libras have been forced into a spiritual revamp, as Jupiter in your sign expands wisdom related to Neptune, the cosmic one. The New Moon/Sun conjunction brings new dreams into focus (well okay, it’s in Pisces…maybe they’re just a little bit fuzzy). Then Neptune conjunct the Sun brings the past to an abrupt halt in your personal life.

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a most excellent solar eclipse. At the outset, your goal is just to get through it. At its best, you will revel in a great reward for your diligence and integrity. The Sun/New Moon conjunction creates a beneficial trine aspect to Scorpio. It’s in your solar fifth house, so creativity, romance, and even your psychic abilities may grow. The Mars/Uranus connection may bring a shock at work.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This solar eclipse has sparkly stars and premonitions for you, Sag. The Sun/New Moon blend opens doorways that you thought were only dreams. Galactic portals and time warps tend to attract the Centaur, as you shoot your arrow to the skies. You’re piercing the membrane of covert activities, helping others to breathe. Mars heats up Uranus to take romance off the charts.

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Capricorns are steadfast, except for the erosion Pluto in your sign keeps dishing out. The solar eclipse this week puts the Sun and New Moon in your area of community. Watch what you eat, as you may be sensitive. The Sun/Neptune blend opens psychic connections. Mars and Uranus jettison you to another level. Freedom and creativity are a part of this. Just another week…not!

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Think of yourself as a wild horse, looking at freedom. Every time you want to kick up and run, soothe those ruffled feelings. The solar eclipse puts the Sun and New Moon smack dab in your solar second house of income. Then Mars connects with Uranus, making for an explosive type of news coming your way. The Sun/Neptune combo increases your psychic sensitivity. Is it real?

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This solar eclipse has your name on it. The Sun and New Moon in your sign exemplify all you have worked for. Creativity, divine love, and intuitive expression are the overriding features. A Mars/Uranus conjunction invites a wild card when it comes to your income. Then the Sun/Neptune connection lets you use your natural psychic abilities to make the wisest choices.