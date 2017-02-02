Horoscope: Feb 3–6

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not a do-nothing week, by any means, but astrologically this will be a chance to catch your breath. There are little ups and downs, a hair’s breadth of change, but they’re unlikely to settle into any one thing. As you move with nimble feet, which you have a tendency to do, the Sun transits to a sextile position with Uranus. Surprises work out in your favor. So does following your heart, especially now.

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

This is a top-heavy week. That means career, friendships, and the spiritual meaning of everything. The Sun is transiting your solar tenth house of career. Even if you aren’t working, you still have a “public” presence with those who know you. You’ll need social status and a dose of recognition to soothe your sense of self. Then the Sun sextiles Uranus, and a surprise pops up. Changes…

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not so much dreams as hopes and wishes, especially in group associations. The Sun is transiting your solar ninth house, so long distance travel and the finer points of education are highlighted. Dealing with in-laws has a social purpose—look at obligations as defining your larger goals. Then the Sun sextiles Uranus, and you’re moving at a speed only your true friends can follow!

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You could slow down to ponder, but why? This week has a mind of its own. Once you have arrived, in the midst of everything you may remember, “Oh yeah. I’m not in control.” This has a double-whammy benefit. One, you and the universe are pulling in the same direction. Two, the weight off your shoulders lifts in time for you to receive a special Sun sextile Uranus gift.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your ruling planet is the Sun. It has a different flavor depending on the sign it transits. At the moment, opposite Leo, it’s acting like a counterbalance. You can express your altruistic side, or, if you are in a relationship, your partner might. A responsibility could land in your lap. It may align with your views, offering interesting upgrades that come with this curious event.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week the focus is on obligations—more to others than yourself. This means your time is spoken for, but you get to feel good about what you’re doing. The Sun is in your sector of work. You’re a leader, setting the tone and holding the note. Then it sextiles Uranus, and things may seem to turn inside out. Luckily, it brings a positive surprise with a bonus you can bank on.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Things overlap and layer. There isn’t time to get stuck, so you just don’t. You pull out every stop to glide gracefully, showing others how it’s done. The comment “you can’t afford the luxury of a negative thought” truly applies to you right now. The Sun is in your house of love and romance. Then it sextiles Uranus, offering a surprise that flip-flops reality, bringing clarity to your desires.

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You could let go of what you’ve worked so hard for, but there’s no need to do that. Sure, you may need a little breathing space to invite a fresh perspective. Other than that, the rewards are just itching to show up for you. The Sun is in your solar fourth house of where you live. It lifts and carries you upwards. Then it sextiles Uranus, meaning a wild card is just about to be played!

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

They say you have already chosen what to do this lifetime, and then you spend your life discovering it. You find your way by acting on what’s true for you. If it’s not “who you are,” then you go back to square one, and start over. Eventually, your path becomes smooth, regardless of challenges. The Sun sextiles Uranus this week, influencing your conversations with a surprise happy offer.

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Your wisdom comes from a deeper place. Capricorns may be in a spot—you don’t have time to explain all the details to those still at the novice stage. However, you will attract just the people you need this week. They’ll help you get from one side of the bridge to the other, especially if you’re building it. The Sun sextiles Uranus, so chances are they’ll show up out of the blue!

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Independent thinker that you are, you may still experience thoughts and realms beyond daily logic. There is far too much energy in your intuitive second house for you to deny that something deep has been pulling on you. Let yourself be surrounded with others who are comfortable with this gift. They are deep souls like yourself, and you’ll be able to finally relax.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If the money isn’t flowing, it may be that higher forces have started a spiritual bank account for you. It’s ethereal, and will show up when you most need it, after the loving choices you make coalesce into the highest benefit you can receive. The Sun sextiles Uranus this week. There’s something you would like to believe, but you won’t be feeling it’s real for another two weeks.