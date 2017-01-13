Horoscope: Jan 13-19

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Back to square one. No, just kidding. Mars conjunct Chiron means wounds are revisited. No one wants to go through this unless they’re in charge. So you’ll have to choose your form of healing to feel in control. The past is fast dissolving, and for a reason. Your ruler Mars squares up to Saturn. If you move too fast you’ll face adversity. If you acknowledge an expert, you’ll get help.

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Nothing, nothing, nothing, and then—everything at once. Luckily, you’re able to absorb the overload that you thought might slow down last month. You’ve moved up a notch, not because you’ve gone in a straight line, but because you’ve grown in stature. How did you do that? You did things you did not want to do, and through this you have connected with everyone.

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars conjunct Chiron is a weird one for Geminis. It’s not you who is getting the slings and arrows, but you’re just close enough to feel them. Ouch! A correction in the emotional market is coming. Watch for your ruling planet Mercury (now direct) to soothe the karmic counters. Then Mars square Saturn wants to challenge the status quo. Have your partner’s back. They’ll need it.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The rest of the zodiac is bouncing off the walls, but somehow you see through it all and live in the land of trust. Maybe that’s because, as a water sign, you spend quiet moments floating in tides of a greater source. Mars conjunct Chiron means you should tend to your feelings and stand up for what you believe. Mars square Saturn brings a challenge between your progress and the status quo.

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The Moon is in Leo and your feelings are on the line. You’re in your element, roaring with the best of them. Then Mars conjuncts Chiron, and old wounds resurface. Luckily, this duo can regenerate to the core. Mars then squares up to Saturn. There’s no room for duplicity in your life. Holding true to conservative values or traditions could work for you this week.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

With all the wordplay and mind games, you’re still susceptible to plain old feelings. They have a way of flowing in just when you least expect them. Mars conjunct Chiron is certainly no exception. Exploring your inner realms and giving them some real estate in which to reside balances outer conflicts. Mars square Saturn is just looking for a little respect to get ahead.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

What you thought you could do as the week started is still possible. Mars conjunct Chiron is a crazy combo. This team brings up the past, the nostalgic, and just about anything that could make you teary-eyed. Then they wash it all away, freeing you, and you float on inspiration. Mars then squares up to Saturn. Progress meets status quo. What does that mean in your world?

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Slippin’ and a-slidin’, that’s the way this week begins. You can’t get more personal than Mars (Scorpio’s ruler before Pluto) conjunct Chiron. Someone or something wants to know everything about you! It’s supposed to release you from the prison of the past, or something like that. But you might rather wait for Mars to square up to Saturn on Thursday to challenge their position!

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There are some tricky dance steps this week, so check your maneuvers. Mars conjuncts Saturn in Sagittarius, which basically is a quest for freedom with lots of red tape that can be sliced right through. Watch out for the Saturn-Mars square which follows. Respect for tradition challenges the progress you would like to make. You can get there! Just keep pulling out of others’ gravity fields.

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

While others nurse hurt feelings or process them as fast as they can, you’ve achieved a spot beyond that this week. Mars conjunct Chiron might be a distraction, but it’s unlikely you’ll see it as the most efficient way to spend your time. Rather, wait a few days for the Mars square Saturn aspect on Thursday. Being on the side of the right and the true always holds more fun for you.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a time to chill out, and it’s probably not right now. The week does begin with the Moon in your sign of partnership, but they’re in charge. If you’re single or not soul-mated, holding yourself in the light you’d like to be held will free you from inner work down the road. Mars is conjunct Chiron and square Saturn. Heal those wounds and let tradition down easily.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pisces are adepts in the water. This includes the emotional seas as well as going for a swim. With Mars conjunct Chiron, removing the source of a wound and healing almost instantaneously comes from dissolving what once was painful but now no longer matters. You’ll still be able to meet your responsibilities. Mars then squares Saturn, bringing a release from that which will no longer hold you back.