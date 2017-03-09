Horoscope: Mar 10–Mar 16

ARIES

Mar 21-Apr 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars makes connections to boost your income. Money! Just what you’ve been waiting for? Showing up now, the universe points Mars’ arrow towards “save.” You’re a hot fire sign whose light shines brightly. You feel that undercurrent of ease when you are financially safe. There’s only one letter difference between “save” and “safe.” More than a coincidence?

TAURUS

Apr 21-May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Where normally you can put your shoulder into something and make it move, this week may push back. Mercury conjuncts Chiron when groups get together, so wounds to the psyche can heal as conversations grow. Then Mercury squares Saturn and someone throws a roadblock. Breathe easy. Soon after, Mercury conjuncts Venus. Suddenly they can’t do enough!

GEMINI

May 22-Jun 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You can float away from the fray, but eventually you’ll come back (won’t you)? It can take years, even lifetimes, to balance all you do. While you’ve cleared the slate for yourself, you’re needed by work colleagues and friends in tight places. Gemini to the rescue! Saturn’s in your house of relationships. Someone is oh-so-serious! Unwedge yourself by sending invisible texts.

CANCER

Jun 22-Jul 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Somehow, every group that exists has found you. Plus, Mars is energizing your friends right now. Luckily, their zippy vibes have a beneficial effect, so your stamina arcs when you see them. No need to stay in your shell this week! Someone unconventional may cross your path. They can make things happen, and it looks like magic. Doesn’t it?

LEO

Jul 24-Aug 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Sometimes you get to choose, sometimes you don’t. Attachment and nonattachment are incredibly useful skills right now. The universe is in such an accelerated time of correction that as fast as news goes up, it has to be taken down. So saving reaction time—moving swiftly while processing your feelings in one fell swoop—becomes an enviable gift that takes you to the top this week.

VIRGO

Aug 24-Sep 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Feel like things are lopsided? If so, it’s understandable. The position of the stars is absolutely creating a galactic imbalance. The South Node of the Moon, Neptune, the Sun, Pallas Athene, Mercury and Chiron are all opposite Virgo. The only thing in your sign is you. Except, of course, the Moon’s North Node. Karmically speaking, if you attempt something new, even though it may be uncomfortable, the universe has credits waiting.

LIBRA

Sep 24-Oct 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Too much of what you don’t want, not enough of what you do? Jupiter is retrograde in your sign. So while this planetary beast is undoing your great work, consider that romance and partners may shoulder the part of you that needs to be held right now. Then you can focus on what’s important—rest, relaxation, and of course, toning and beauty.

SCORPIO

Oct 24-Nov 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Venus may be retrograde, but Mercury is not. While plans for expansion and romance are in a jumble, you’re dodging communications that come out of nowhere. Wanting you to respond right away, too! Half of what you experience this week wasn’t meant the way it appears. You may not finish it all, but you can still win the battle.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 23-Dec 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Does it seem like it takes half a day to get into gear, then as you’re ready to amp up, the day is over? Easy to understand if you know Saturn is in your sign. Right now he’s asking for a lot, which means you’re left to fill the empty spaces left behind. Luckily, Mercury is direct, so feelings hold more weight than pure and neutral logic. Keep going.

CAPRICORN

Dec 23-Jan 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The revelations you leap through may astound your friends. But do they feel a bit fragile? Spiritual experiences aren’t always easy. They arrive in many packages—some with flowers, most with obstacles, red lines, and “overdue” stamped on them. The slippery-slide-y side of what you hear this week is mostly a mirage. Stick to the facts.

AQUARIUS

Jan 21-Feb 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you’re bogged down, your spirit may be holding something you don’t really need. Conversely, if you’re feeling “I hope I don’t float away” light, you may need something to hold onto. With so much in flux, balance becomes a crucial skill. Aquarius is an air sign, ruling the intellect. But with so many planets in your house of finance, trust your feelings.

PISCES

Feb 20-Mar 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s so much to keep track of—no one expects you to remember it all. The South Node, Neptune, the Sun, Pallas Athene, Mercury, and Chiron are all in Pisces. Find a way to stay centered, and you’ll have a chance to create the most divine moments. Calling all artists, writers, filmmakers, dancers, chefs, singers…and accountants!