Horoscope: May 26–June 1

ARIES

March 21–April 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feeling adrenalized as take-over artists swoop by? Think there are more all the time? Venus and Pallas Athene in your sign back you up if you want to reverse the energy flow. Not only do you not have to put up with shenanigans, you actually already know what to do. Review your options, then choose your next step if it truly deserves your attention.

TAURUS

April 21–May 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

When something gets on your last nerve, remember to redirect your focus. Since it’s probably uninvited, use this pivotal point so you won’t feed it with your own good energy. A nice technique with feeling-based reactions, especially with complex relationship dynamics. That’s the overview with Venus, Pallas Athene, and Uranus in your solar twelfth house. This trio punches light into shadow boxes and unresolved issues.

GEMINI

May 22–June 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is your week! The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday! You’re in the zone. The Moon in Gemini helps you feel integrated and intact, with special requests for you to receive what you wish for. Mars in Gemini energizes, while Ceres keeps your plate full. It’s like having a star-based bank account that sends you bigger dividends. Enjoy!

CANCER

June 22–July 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Earth signs need a regular routine to feel secure, but you’re a water sign. You need to move and flow with the currents, so that your energies match what is required. A lot of your resources are feeling-based. So when you can’t express yourself, it’s harder to be motivated. Money is important, but so are hugs and cuddles. Someone you take for granted is about to surprise you. Mercury brings news regarding your career.

LEO

July 24–August 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Leos have a way of garnering attention naturally, as the heart-centered Sun is your ruling planet. You can’t help but shine, even when it’s raining. This week Venus, Pallas Athene, and Uranus soothe, clear the lens, and realign. You may be in a pickle with the nodes of the Moon in retrograde (unresolved to reassess), so treat yourself to a dollop of understanding with a creamy scoop of kindness.

VIRGO

August 24–September 23

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

If you want to fine-tune your choices, you may not have time to check every detail. All the celestial activity in your solar tenth house of career – Mars, the Moon, Ceres, and the Sun – keep you hopping with more news and information coming, and less time to act on it. However, joint relationship obligations become direct and clear, especially as you release expectations and any attachment to the outcome.

LIBRA

September 24–October 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Now that the musical chairs have started (which is what you really wanted, you just would have preferred to choose the music), you’re seeing things for what they are. Not that you didn’t have clarity before. But by pulling your emotions out, you can tell where the shell games are. Because things keep popping, you’re kept on your toes – though, with Uranus opposite Libra, it’s a promise they’ll be unexpected!

SCORPIO

October 24–November 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Mars trines Jupiter and gives you enough edge to travel or break away from leaky mindsets. The way you have handled things is exemplary. Recognition is forthcoming. This sets in motion an aspect of relaxation in the midst of change. The Sun sextiles Vesta to bring the light of wisdom into a tunnel of healing. Protection all around you, yet inspiration to keep you going.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23–December 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

With Pallas Athene in your house of romance, mystical openings ensure you are where you’re meant to be. Each moment you do something, engaging your thoughts, feelings, and actions, you create a vibration which determines where (and who) you’ll be at your next event. What you put into each scenario supports where you end up. Love is in the air so work with it!

CAPRICORN

December 23–January 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What you’re doing is in the midst of transition, as it’s built on a greater whole that’s in flux. One of the aspects of being part of a stream that’s moving is to practice the art of relaxation. Awareness and response-ability kick in at a higher level when you’re calm and flexible. Which Juno in Capricorn can do for you this week. And, frankly, Pluto in your sign will insist.

AQUARIUS

January 21–February 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Anger covers hurt, and it also masks fear. Love dissolves and heals, but you have to become adept at doing it for yourself, as external resources can change. This doesn’t mean you’ll be all alone. Venus and Pallas Athene merge and blend this week. They aid each other, and you, in a sextile aspect. This brings insight to creative approaches, an uplift for your body, finances, and true romance.

PISCES

February 20–March 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What would the hot fire signs do without your cooling waters? You may have found a path into healing financial approaches with Venus, Pallas Athene, and Uranus in your solar second house of income. Still, the people you are dealing with may be a tad amped up with nervous systems stretched to the limit. Focus on home décor and a refreshing diet to soothe yourself through this.