A bookish young FBI analyst goes undercover to infiltrate a lethal white supremacy group in order to foil a homegrown terrorist plot. He gets an education. We get an excellent thriller that also works as a fairly scary primer on hate groups. Two things elevate this above dozens of similarly plotted films: the fact that it’s based on a real guy, and a committed, tightly focused performance from Daniel Radcliffe. Given recent leadership changes in the USA, Daniel Ragussis’s (Haber) film is an incredibly timely comment on the banality of evil. Also Toni Collette, Tracy Letts and Sam Trammell. (109 min)