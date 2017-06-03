Japanese Souffle Cheesecake

Servings: 1

INGREDIENTS

150g cream cheese

150 ml milk

3 eggs, separated

60g sugar

20g flour

10g cornflour

20ml lemon juice

apricot jam, for serving (optional)

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 160ºC. Grease a 15cm round springform cake tin and line with baking paper. Place cake tin on a sheet of aluminum foil and wrap the edges of the foil up the side of the dish and press to secure — this is to prevent water from the bain-marie entering the dish. Place the tin in a larger baking dish and set aside.

Sift together the flour and cornflour and set aside.

Combine cream cheese, milk and butter in a saucepan over a medium-low heat. Allow mixture to soften, then whisk to combine into a smooth consistency and remove from the heat. Add egg yolks while continuously whisking, to combine thoroughly and prevent yolks from cooking.

Add flour mixture to the cream cheese batter, and whisk to combine.

Add egg whites into a large mixing bowl with a pinch of salt. Whisk to form stiff peaks, set aside in refrigerator. Add a little of the egg white (about 1/5) mixture to the batter and whisk well to combine thoroughly. Add remaining egg whites and fold gently to combine.

Once mixture is smooth and well-combined, pour it into the prepared tin. Add hot water to the larger baking dish, to about 2cm up the side of the cake tin.

Place dishes into the oven and bake at 160ºC for 20 minutes, then reduce heat to 150ºC and bake for a further 40 minutes. The top should be slightly browned and the cake still a little wobbly when shaken.

Once cake has cooked, open the oven door a little and allow the cake to cool for about 40 minutes.

Warm some apricot jam so it’s easier to spread, then remove cake from oven and tin, set it on a serving plate, and brush the top with jam.