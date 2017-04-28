June 30 GETSUMATSU

Join us this summer for the Metropolis Getsumatsu party!
Held at the newly-opened Trunk Hotel, this stylish, intimate boutique hotel welcomes international and internationally-minded guests—the perfect setting for a summer kick-off.
When: June 30, 2017
Where: TRUNK (HOTEL)
Entry: Free
Drinks: From ¥500
Address: 5-31 Jingu-Mae Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
TEL for directions: 03-5775-5822 for details: 03-4588-2277
URL: https://trunk-hotel.com/
待望のメトロポリス月末パーティー、2017年6月に開催！
渋谷にオープンするTRUNK(HOTEL)であなたをお待ちしています。500円ドリンクを味わいながら、国際的な仲間たちと楽しい夜を過ごしましょう！
日付: 2017年6月30日（金）
入場料: 無料
ドリンク: ¥500～
場所: TRUNK (HOTEL)
住所: 渋谷区神宮前5-31
TEL アクセス情報: 03-5775-5822 パーティー詳細: 03-4588-2277
URL: https://trunk-hotel.com/