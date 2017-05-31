King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Yet another bastardized “reinterpretation” of cultural lore that has very little to do with its title; a frenetic bore featuring digital wizardry but little else. Guy Ritchie’s latest features wall-to- wall pixels, preposterous monster-battling, forgettable performances and an annoying, hammering score. Occasionally, okay precisely twice, and then for only half a minute, a little of Ritchie’s pre-Madonna Lock, Stock… swagger peeps through. This just made me sad. Given that this bomb is already a major money-loser, its attempt at the end (the unveiling of a circular table) to set up a franchise is just insulting. (126 min)