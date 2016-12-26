Knight of Cups

A Hollywood screenwriter searches for life’s meaning through relationships with six different women. Terrence Malik’s deepest-yet journey into his own navel is gorgeous and kinetic (the real star is DP Emmanuel Lubezki) but narratively challenged. Dialogue is largely replaced by hushed, banal voiceovers, and the actors stumble through the arresting imagery wondering what they should be doing. At the end it’s all a matter of taste. But even the artiest of art-house Malik aficionados may find this star-studded, pretty but pretentious movie’s lack of any sort of emotional payoff a bit off-putting. (118 min)