The LEGO Batman Movie

I wouldn’t have thought I’d be so entertained by yet another ensemble superhero movie. I haven’t seen rapid-fire comedy done so well, and with such a high hit-to-miss ratio, since the Zucker brothers stopped making movies (okay, maybe 2014’s The LEGO Movie). There are so many barbs, sight gags, and throwaway jokes per minute that it may warrant a second viewing. Just not right away. No superhero or supervillain is safe, or any previous Batman movie, for that matter, from this well choreographed battiness. Colorful, kinetic and inventive on a scale rarely seen any more. One of the best Batman films in years. (104 min)