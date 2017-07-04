A thinly sketched ISS crew retrieves samples from a Mars probe and discovers human history’s first evidence of extraterrestrial life. It’s microscopic, but soon coalesces and grows into life form that is far more intelligent – and ambitious – than they expected. Despite being almost determinedly unoriginal, this Alien retread is well acted (Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rebecca Ferguson), big-budgeted and good-looking. It offers a handful of B-movie genre thrills but few real surprises. The final twist is so shopworn you can see it coming from a light year away. Verdict: This Life is only marginally worth living through. (104 min)