Maggie’s Plan

Maggie (Greta Gerwig, Francis Ha, my new favorite actress) wants to start a family but is tired of waiting for Mr. Right. Her plan goes awry when she meets and weds a self-involved professor of fictocritical anthropology (Ethan Hawke), just divorced from an equally solipsistic Danish critical theorist (Julianne Moore). Both hilarious. Bit it’s Gerwig who shyly holds together writer/director Rebecca Miller’s vaguely Shakespearean, whimsical and witty send up of overeducated academia. Miller’s characters, especially the women (for once), are complex and complete, and the script crackles. Loved the denouement. (98 min)