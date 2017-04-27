May Community News

Knights in White Lycra Annual Ride and Events

Founded after the 2011 Triple Disaster, the Knights in White Lycra aim to raise funds to help support the people of Tohoku through an annual 500 km ride. Supporting Mirai no Mori, an outdoor education non-profit that helps orphaned children, the Knights aim to raise 7 million yen this year. The ride will take place from May 25 through May 28, and while the roster of riders is full, it’s still possible to lend a hand. Join them for a Band Night on May 14th, sponsor a rider, or check out their web page for further events throughout the year. Check out our article on them, too!

kiwldonations.org

Kamome Marche

Held the fourth Saturday of each month, the Kamome Marche in Yokohama is a cozy hub of foodly activity. Nearly twenty vendors gather on the second floor walkway of the Bay Quarter Shopping Center near Yokohama Station. Baked goods, seasonal vegetables, and even a Yamanashi vintner are on hand to offer visitors something a little special. Started in 2009 by the NKB Corporation, parent company of Gurunavi, the Kamome Marche aims to offer eaters the chance to meet the growers and producers of the food they put on their tables.

May 27. 11am – 5pm. Yokohama Station.

East Exit A. www.marche-japon.org/venue/3

When Someone in the Family Drinks Too Much Translated to Japanese

A children’s book that helps children deal with alcoholism in their families, When Someone in the Family Drinks Too Much is now available in Japanese. Machi Taniguchi, a TELL mental health counselor, organized a fundraising campaign to produce the translation. The text discusses the feelings such as guilt, embarrassment and anger that can be caused by living with someone suffering from alcoholism and the other ways it can affect people. It also offers advice on where to turn for help. Originally written by Richard Langsen and illustrated by Nicole Rubel, the book is now available from the TELL Library or for purchase.

telljp.com

Hospitals Test AI Translation Technology

As Japan prepares for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, plans for how to best host the 40 million hoped-for visitors in all situations, including medical, are underway. About 20 hospitals nationwide will begin testing an automated translation system this year. A tablet device jointly developed by the University of Tokyo Hospital, the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology and Fujitsu Ltd., translates conversations between doctors and patients into English, Japanese or Chinese. Artificial intelligence will choose appropriate responses from the roughly one million examples of travel-related conversations along with 200,000 medical examples stored on a hospital server connected to the device.

Urban Park Day Care Centers Open

Starting this year, restrictions on the location of day care centers have been eased, allowing them to open in urban parks in Tokyo, Yokohama and Fukuoka. Local governments and day care facility operators found the search for new sites to be problematic, as area citizens blocked construction out of concern for noise and traffic. In April 2017, new facilities opened in Arakawa, Setagaya and Shinagawa Wards in Tokyo, as did others in Sendai, Yokohama and Fukuoka. More are expected to open in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, as well as in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture. A total of 19 new centers are hoped for by April 2019 to help the 23,553 children on waitlists as of April 2016.

Passengers and Railway Staff Lend a Hand in Tokyo

Tokyo-area railway businesses, including JR East, are running a campaign that promotes the idea of mutual cooperation between passengers and railway staff. Started by the JR East group in 2011, the campaign, Koekake, Sapo-to (Need Help? Support for Passengers), expanded to other companies in November 2016. Railway staff and passengers are encouraged to look out for those in need of assistance, whether they are foreign visitors needing directions or passengers in wheelchairs. Posters and in-train video ads aim to spread the news of the campaign and foster the spirit of helpfulness in the name of safety and efficiency.

Sound Mind, Sound Body Run & Walk Fundraiser

This year, the TELL Runathon has a new name and a new partner: Second Harvest Japan. All proceeds from the fundraiser, a celebration of good mental and physical health, will go to the two organizations. Comprised of 5k and 10k runs and a 5k walk, prizes will be awarded to the fastest runners. The first 600 registrants will receive a Sound Mind, Sound Body Run & Walk T-shirt. Participants can register online or on the day of event starting at 8:30am. Rain or shine, the event will take place along the Tamagawa Running Course and registration will be at Furuichiba Track and Field Stadium.

Saturday, May 27

telljp.com