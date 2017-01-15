Misconduct

Clumsy, twisty and blatantly derivative legal thriller from Shintaro Shimosawa has Josh Duhamel playing a not-quite-honest lawyer bending the rules to get at an evil Big Pharma CEO. He’s soon deep in the Mississippi mud in kidnapping, betrayal and murder. The pacing is glacial, and it seems like everyone’s playing it like they’re in different movies. Anthony Hopkins drops by as the sneering villain, and, since it’s set in New Orleans, Al Pacino gets to do his Foghorn Leghorn thing. Both former stars are there for the paycheck and the poster, with miniscule screen time. (106 min)