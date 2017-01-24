Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Ever wondered what Tim Burton’s take on X-Men might be like? He’s right at home in this labyrinthine, horror-tinged storybook adventure. The title headmistress (the incomparable Eva Green) operates the title facility (which exists in a time loop during the Blitz) to save from the world a cadre of magical misfits. The movie benefits greatly by telling the story through the eyes of rookie Asa Butterfield (Hugo). A bit busy and increasingly complex (it’s Burton), but fun to watch. Also Samuel L. Jackson, Judi Dench, Ella Purnell and Terence Stamp. I liked it better than Fantastic Beasts. (127 min)