The title strong-willed chieftain’s daughter (voice by Auli’l Cravalho) in ancient Polynesia seeks out the self-centered demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson, who can carry a tune – who knew?) to demand that he undo a terrible curse he caused to be placed on her people. Every scene of this spellbinding story (based on Polynesian mythology) exudes authenticity, and the vibrant landscapes are stunning. Sure, it’s a tad formulaic (it’s Disney) but it never seems calculated, and the catchy tunes advance the narrative. A sweet, insightful treat for the eyes, the heart and the soul. It’s also pretty funny. (107 min)