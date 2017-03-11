Mother’s Day

Even if you don’t care for romantic comedies, you have to credit the late Garry Marshall with crafting some of the genre’s best. Pretty Woman, The Princess Diaries. So it’s a shame that before he rolled his closing credits last July he was concentrating on such all-star, holiday-murdering drivel as Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve. But those seem like high art compared to this mawkishly manipulative cash grab. Good: If you’re bored with one of the dozen plots, it will change in about four minutes. Bad: the next one’s boring, too. Do NOT take your mother to see this unappealing, concocted crapfest. (118 min)