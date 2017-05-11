A scatterbrained ditz on the rebound finally finds the man of her dreams, except (quibble quibble) he’s a paid assassin. Anna Kendrick and Sam Rockwell brighten up this mean-spirited, forced screwball fantasy, but there’s only so much they can do. The film’s most cringe-worthy moments involve Kendrick dumbing her smart self down for the material. Sam wears a clown nose when he works, for no discernible reason except maybe for the movie poster. Marrying a cutesy concept to this kind of pointless violence is a hard thing to pull off, and while this one’s got plenty of attitude, it just feels wrong. (93 min)