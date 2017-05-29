Patriots Day

When homegrown terrorists bombed the Boston Marathon in 2013, city and federal police sprang into action with a citywide manhunt for the perpetrators before they could strike again. The story fairly cried out for a movie treatment. Is it too soon? Maybe. But writer/director Peter Berg’s (Friday Night Lights, Deepwater Horizon) muscular and riveting procedural avoids exploitation and fills the bill with skill and respect. Mark Wahlberg, playing a fictional, kind of composite first responder, leads a terrific cast that includes Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, Michelle Monaghan and J.K. Simmons. Quite a ride. (133 min)